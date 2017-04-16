”ماتھے پر اوم کا نشان اور ۔۔۔“عمر ے کی ادائیگی کے لیے گئی ہوئی معروف بھارتی اداکارہ کی اپنے منگیتر کے ساتھ ایسی تصویر سامنے آگئی کہ سوشل میڈ یا صارفین نے کھری کھری سنا دیں

ریاض(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن )معروف بھارتی اداکارہ صوفیہ حیات گزشتہ دنوں اپنے منگیتر کے ساتھ عمرے کی ادائیگی کے لیے گئی ہوئی تھیں جہاں پر انہوں نے اپنے منگیتر کے ساتھ شرمناک تصویر بنا کر سوشل میڈ یا پر شیئر کردی ،تصویر سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ انسٹا گرام پرسامنے آتے ہی سوشل میڈ یا پر تہلکہ مچ گیا،
ایک تصویر میں صوفیہ حیات اپنے منگیتر کے ساتھ حرم شریف کے سامنے کھڑی ہوئی ہیں اور وہ اپنے منگیتر کے ساتھ انگوٹھی دکھا رہی ہیں جبکہ دوسری تصویر میں صوفیہ حیات کو ان کا منگیتر چوم رہا ہے ،لوگوں نے صوفیہ حیات کو کڑی تنقید کا نشانہ بنا یا ۔ایک شخص نے تصویر میں صوفیہ مرزا کے سر پر بنے ہوئے اوم کے نشان پر لوگوں کی توجہ کرائی اورکہا کہ تمہارے سر پر اوم کا نشان ہے ،تمہیں اتنی مقدس جگہ پر کس نے آنے دیا ؟۔واضح رہے کہ صوفیہ حیات بھارت کے معروف رئیلٹی شو بگ باس میں بھی تھیں ،وہ بھارت کی متنازعہ اداکارہ ہیں ،اس سے قبل انہوں نے اپنے پیر پر ہندوﺅں کے مذہبی نشان سواستیکا کوبنا یا تھاجس پر انہیں کافی تنقید کا نشانہ بنا یا گیا تھا ۔
3rd attempt at touching the black stone and it did not happen. Too much pushing and shoving, Again I saw women trampled on and pushed by men. Some were crying because they were scared. I feel energy very intensely..the energy at the black stone is very sad...fear. The energy around the black stone is men pushing desperately to touch the stone and women being pushed and trampled because we cannot match a mans strength. This energy is keeping the stone black..it will go white when there is love there and support and unity, when women are revered and men step back to allow the sacred feminine to step forward and worship. Women gave birth to men and yet here they have no respect for that or the respect that Islam teaches about women. I was told women need a mehrem because things have happened in the past like they have to me. What is the mehrem supposed to do in this situation? I ask the king to allow women half day there and men half day. I am ashamed that this is happening in the house of Allah. Lets bring pure love and peace to the black stone. Mecca is indeed a place of intense sacred energy, and many pilgrims are full of love..I know the day will come when the aggression and pushing stops at the black stone..and women can walk up with reverence and dignity. That is what Allah wants. We as a united force of man and woman, bring our love here. We urge all who enter to love and respect ALL who are there. Lift up each Woman as you lift up your own Mother. Amen
