”مجھے یقین نہیں آ رہا کہ۔۔۔“ فلم ”ہندی میڈیم“ میں بہترین اداکاری پر ودیا بالن کی طرف سے تعریف بھرا پیغام ملا تو صباءقمر کا کیا ردعمل تھا؟ تفصیلات جان کر آپ بھی خوش ہوں گے

I still can't believe that I spoke to THE Vidya Balan. Being praised by one of the best actresses of bollywood is a huge deal for me. I'm truly touched and honoured. Such a sweet gesture by her to take out the time to appreciate my work. It's the best feeling ever when someone you admire so much, praises and appreciates your work. You're beautiful inside out. Thank you! Loads of love ❤️ #vidyabalan #SabaQamar #hindimedium @balanvidya #Sharadakarki #Maddockfilms #tseries #bollywood

