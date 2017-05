مومنہ مستحسن کی ایک اور ویڈیو منظرعام پر آ گئی، سجاد علی اور عاصم اظہر کیساتھ مل کر ایسی پرفارمنس دی کہ حاضرین جھوم اٹھے، دیکھ کر آپ بھی داد دینے پر مجبور ہو جائیں گے

The great #SajjadAli joins the stage with #MomijaMustehsan, #AliSethi and #AsimAzhar to ROCK the stage at the #5thHumAwards in a DHAMAKAYDAAR performance!! And we literally mean it ????☄️ #HumAwards #HumAwards17 #humnetwork #HumPR

A post shared by DAILY PAKISTAN (@dailypakistandp) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:44am PDT