پریانکا چوپڑا نے سوشل میڈیا پر ایسی تصویر شیئر کردی کہ جس نے بھی دیکھا اسی کی آنکھیں ڈبڈبا گئیں، دیکھ کر آپ بھی اپنے آنسو ضبط نہیں کرپائیں گے

This is Mashava, she is 11 years old.. she is the sole caretaker of 4 children..2 siblings and 2 cousins as her parents are dead and her grandmother who was their caretaker had a stroke so is bed ridden. Mashava doesn't want to go to school anymore because she feels like her dreams r not worth anything as she is a young mother to her family.. if u carefully look at her eyes you will see the blank stare of submission to what her life is and will be. So much strength and bravery. My heart broke. I don't have words. ???????? thank you #unicef for all the help you provide these children. Thank you letting me help.

