پاکستان کی مشہور فلم ”جوانی پھر نہیں آنی “کے سیکوئیل کی کاسٹ فائنل

Mashallah! Time to start #JPNA2 Here is the first look at the final cast. What do you think guys? @aryfilmsofficial @sixxsigmaplus #salmaniqbalfilms @nadeembaigdirector @saeedhumayun @mustafafahad26 @vasaych @mawrellous @sarwatg @thekubism @uzmakhanofficial Thanks @hipinpk for the pic

A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT