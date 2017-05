میرے والدین میری فلموں کے گانے سننے کیلئے میوزک چینل دیکھتے رہتے ہیں: سرگن مہتا

I have been asked so many times wether my family was supportive of my decision of being an actor ? Well my parents have ptc and 9x tashan on 24 hours to watch the songs , trailer and teaser of my films. My brother at every party makes sure the songs of my film are played again and again .my husband has left no platform where he is not expressed how much he is proud of me and now @charusachdeva91 the new addition to our family sent me this picture with a message on how excited she is for lahoriye. I just feel super blessed and loved . #LAHORIYE #12THMAY2017 #3DAYSTOGO

