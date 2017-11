سشمیتا سین نے اپنے جسم کے ایسے حصے کی تصویر انٹرنیٹ پر لگادی کہ شادی کے خواہشمند مردوں کی لائن لگ گئی

#workinprogress ???? Slowly but surely!!!????????❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!????????????????❤️???? let some SAY it can’t be done...I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!???????????? My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!???????????????? #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️???????????? yipppeeeeeee!!!!????????????❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:52am PDT