بھارت سے صبا قمر کی ایک ایسی تصویر سامنے آگئی کہ پوری دنیا دنگ رہ گئی، دیکھ کر آپ کو بھی اپنی آنکھوں پر یقین نہیں آئے گا کیونکہ۔۔۔

Inspired by the modern day Mughal maharani look, the majestic silhouette is an epitome of antique supremacy-highlighted with mosaic of craftsmanship, predominantly antique gold kora thread roses fused with fabled Swarovski emeralds. Featured in @VogueIndia Model: @SabaQamarZaman , @shahzad_noor Photograpghy by @shahbazshaziofficial Makeup by @shaziarashidmakeupartist Video Directed by @daaawar Jewelery by @SherezadJewellery & @Nadiachhotani #ZainabChottani #ZCBrides #Swarovski #SwarovskixZC #KaveaJahan

