وہ وقت جب کترینہ کیف چپکے سے پاکستان آئیں ، لاہور میں ایک شخص کے پاس قیام کیا اور دبے پاﺅں چلی گئیں، کیا کرنے آئی تھیں؟ جان کر آپ کے رونگٹے کھڑے ہو جائیں گے

Way back Wednesday when #katrinakaif came to Lahore to my studio for clothes. And yes, she did come to Lahore. Look it up if it confuses you. I don't like this picture much of myself but I recall remembering how beautiful she was In real life and how tall. She is lovely to talk to and very sweet. I enjoyed meeting her. The entire team was excited to have her visit the HSY Studio. #hsy #shineinhsy #starswearhsy #lahore

