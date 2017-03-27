ملکہ ترنم نور جہاں کی نواسی نتاشہ خالد علی لاکھانی کی ہو گئیں

لاہور (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) ملکہ ترنم نور جہاں کی نواسی نتاشہ خالد پیاگھر سدھار گئی ہیں۔ وہ گزشتہ دنوں دبئی میں علی لاکھانی کے ساتھ رشتہ ازدواج میں منسلک ہوئیں۔
نتاشہ خالد اپنی شادی کی ہر تقریب میں منفرد نظر آئیں مگر نکاح والے دن تو وہ قیامت ڈھا رہی تھیں۔ نواسی نے اپنی نانی کو منفردخراج عقیدت پیش کیا اور انہوں نے نکاح والے دن اپنی نانی جیسا دکھنے کی کوشش کی۔ یہ بات انہوں نے اپنے انسٹا گرام اکانٹ پر بھی شیئر کی۔
I have been truly blessed during my wedding events with every person involved with the wedding being an absolute rockstar ! Last night @aarij_1 Aarij Hashimi the event decor had everyone's jaws on the floor. I walked in and was bowled over by how beautiful , elegant and whimsical the space looked. You gave me what I had asked for , and I felt like I had entered an enchanted forest. Thank you so much for agreeing to be a part of the wedding and being so talented , gracious and kind throughout the whole process. I cannot explain in words the gratitude I feel. This is the only picture I have right now that shows maybe a percentage of what yesterday looked like but shall be posting tons more once I have the pictures. May God bless you a hundred times over ! ????❤️???? #eventdecor #aarijhashimi #love #cantgetenough #dream #natashasalon #natashasalonloves #natashakhalid to #natashalakhani #gratitude #positivevibes #happyfaces #happydays photography by the amazing @oshoot ❤️????
Sandwiched between my supa dupa hot trainers at the reception last night ❤️❤️ love you guys! Wonder Woman plan happening next ❤️ #Repost @fzm_boutique_fitness #natashakhalid to #natashalakhani #love #cantgetenough #makeupmafia #hairmafia #natashasalon #natashasalonloves #reppin #weddingbells ・・・ With the bride & FZM client @natashasalon at her wedding reception #fzmboutiquefitness #natashasalon #natashakhalid #weddingtime #strongisthenewskinny #beauty #tashali #weekend #girlswholift #wonderwoman#beauty #tashali #weekend #girlswholift #wonderwoman
سوشل