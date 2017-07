پاکستانی اداکارہ حمائمہ ملک نے بھارتی اداکار سنجے دت کیلئے پیار بھرا پیغام بھیج دیا

This picture defines our relationship. You are such a pure soul to know, a heart of gold. I love the love you have for your mom because of which you're the best kind of man a woman can know, your wife can vouch for this ❤ all the hardships that you have faced and still face only make you stronger and I pray to God that easier times come to you sooner than soon. I'm so lucky to have known and worked with a man of your esteem and I wish nothing but the best upon you and your wonderful as ever family. Happy birthday ❤ @dutt1

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:05am PDT