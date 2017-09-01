سمندری طوفان ہاروی ،امریکی شہری ڈوبتے گھر کے افسوس میں پیانو بجاتا رہا ،ویڈیو انسٹاگرام پر شیئر کردی

ٹیکساس(آئی این پی )امریکی شہری خطرناک سمندری طوفان ہاروے کے باعث اپنے ڈوبتے گھر کے افسوس میں پیانو بجاتا رہا ،ویڈیو انسٹاگرام پر بھی شیئر کردی۔
غیر ملکی میڈیا کے مطابق ریاست ہائے متحدہ امریکا میں13 برس بعد آنے والے سب سے خطرناک سمندری طوفان ہاروے نے ریاست ٹیکساس کے ساحل سے ٹکرانے کے بعد تباہی مچادی۔200 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے آنے والا یہ خطرناک طوفان نہ صرف کئی افراد کے لیے لقمہ اجل ثابت ہوا بلکہ متاثرہ افراد کے معمولات زندگی، کاروبار اور گھروں کے لیے بھی نقصان کا سبب بنا۔طوفان کے بعد لاکھوں افراد اپنے مکانات چھوڑنے پر مجبور ہوگئے جن میں سے ایک ایرک ہارڈنگ بھی تھے جن کا گھر ہوسٹن کے جنوبی علاقے فرینڈز ووڈ میں تھا۔7 بچوں کے والد ایرک ہارڈنگ گلوکار اور لکھاری ہیں جنہوں نے طوفان کے بعد زیرآب ہوتے گھر سے جان بچا کر ایک شیلٹر ہاؤس میں پناہ لی۔
سفارتی تعلقات مزید کشیدہ‘ روس سان فرانسسکو میں قونصلیٹ بند کرے: امریکہ کا حکم
طوفان کے دوران ہی ایرک نے شیلٹر ہاؤس میں موجود اپنے بچوں کو بہلانے کی غرض سے ان کے کھلونے لانے کے لیے اپنے پانی میں ڈوبتے گھر کا رخ کیا جہاں ان کے بیٹے کا پسندیدہ پیانو پانی میں غرق ہونے کے قریب تھا۔ایرک نے اپنے خاندانی پیانو کو سیلاب کی نذر ہوتے دیکھ کر بجائے افسوس کے اسے بجانا شروع کردیا اور اپنی ویڈیو معروف فوٹو شیئرنگ ایپلی کیشن انسٹاگرام پر بھی شیئر کی۔
ویڈیو دیکھیں:
I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids' favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:18-28 ESV
سوشل