امریکہ میں 16سالہ مسلمان بچی نے آفیشل باکسنگ میچ میں ایسا کام کردیا کہ دنیا حیرت زدہ ہو کر تکتی رہ گئی ،باکسنگ میں ایک ایسی تاریخ رقم کر دی کہ آپ بھی سبحان اللہ کہہ اٹھیں گے

8 MAY: A Muslim teenager in the United States has become the first person in the country to fight in an official boxing match while wearing a hijab. 16- year old Amaiya Zafar is from Minnesota and plans to challenge boxing uniform regulations on the international stage as well. #Boxing #Hijab #Muslim #USA #Boxer #AmaiyaZafar #Amaiya #Teen #BBCShorts #BBCNews @BBCNews @amaiya_zafar

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on May 8, 2017 at 5:00am PDT