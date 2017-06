”میں اپنی سوتیلی بیٹی کو ۔۔۔“جمائما خان نے ٹیرین وائٹ کی تصویر جاری کر کے ساتھ ہی ایسی بات کہہ دی کہ عمران خان کے بھی دنگ رہ جائیں گے

Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I'm lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I'm pretty much always happy when she's around. And tho' I can't take any credit, she's one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know. Miss you and love you a lot @tyrianwhite ❤️

