پاکستانی اداکار ہ ریشم نے سنجے دت کے ساتھ ایسی تصویر شیئر کردی کہ سوشل میڈیا پر ’آگ ‘ لگا دی

Lollywood Diva Resham shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt to wish him luck as his biopic Sanju released. #Resham #SanjayDutt #Lollywood #Bollywood #Sanju #ThrowbackPicture #BlastFromThePast #TalkingTown

A post shared by Talking Town (@talkingtownpk) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT