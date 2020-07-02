سوشانت کی کو سٹار سنجنا سانگھی نے بھی ممبئی چھوڑ دیا
ممبئی (ویب ڈیسک) 14 جون کو خودکشی کرنے والے بھارتی اداکار سوشانت سنگھ کی آخری فلم میں ان کے مدمقابل کام کرنے والی سنجنا سانگھی ممبئی شہر چھوڑ کر اپنے گھر دہلی چلی گئی ہیں۔بھارتی اداکار سوشانت سنگھ کی خودکشی نے پوری بھارتی فلم انڈسٹری کو ہلا کر رکھ دیا ہے ، ماضی میں اس سے پہلے بھی کئی فنکاروں نے خود کشی کر کے اپنی زندگیوں کا خاتمہ کیا ہے مگر سوشانت کی خودکشی نے سب ہی کو متاثر کیا ہے۔
سوشانت سنگھ کی آخری فلم ’ دل بیچارہ ‘ میں ان کے مد مقابل ہیروئن کا کردار ادا کرنے والی اداکارہ سنجنا نے دل برداشتہ ہو کر بھارتی فلمی صنعت کا شہر ممبئی چھوڑ کر اپنے گھر کی راہ لے لی ہے۔
سنجنا سانگھی نے ممبئی شہر چھوڑنے کا اعلان کرتے ہوئے ایک سیلفی اپنے انسٹا گرام اکاﺅنٹ پر شیئر کی اور لکھا کہ ’ خدا حافظ ممبئی ، چار مہنے بعد میں نے یہ شہر دیکھا ، میں دہلی واپس جا رہی ہوں ، ممبئی کی سڑکیں بہت الگ سی ہیں سنسان سی۔‘
سنجنا کی جانب سے لکھے گئے ان الفاظ سے ان کے دکھ اور دل کی حالت صاف عیاں ہو رہی تھی، ان کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ ’ میرے دل میں جو دکھ ہے یہ میرے نظریے کو بدل رہا ہے ، شاید ممبئی بھی ابھی دکھ میں ہے۔‘
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
ساتھ ہی انہوں نے ممکنہ طور پر ممبئی کبھی واپس نہ آنے کا امکان بھی ظاہر کیا۔اس سے قبل بھی سوشانت سنگھ کی خودکشی پر سنجنا کی جانب سے ایک ویڈیو پیغام جاری کیا گیا تھا جس میں وہ کافی متاثر اور غم میں ڈوبی ہوئی نظر آ رہی تھیں، ویڈیو پوسٹ میں انہوں نے اپنے دوست کی خودکشی پر حیرانی کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے لکھا تھا کہ ’ ابھی تو اتنا کچھ باقی تھا، سوشانت ؟‘
واضح رہے کہ سنجنا سانگھی نے 2011 ءمیں فلم ’ راک اسٹار ‘ کے ذریعے بھارتی فلم انڈسٹری میں قدم رکھا تھا ، سنجنا کافی اشتہارات میں بھی کام کر چکی ہیں۔