پلاٹینم جوبلی، ملکہ برطانیہ کے اقتدار میں 70 سال مکمل ہونے پرشاندار جشن

Jun 03, 2022 | 16:23:PM
پلاٹینم جوبلی، ملکہ برطانیہ کے اقتدار میں 70 سال مکمل ہونے پرشاندار جشن

  

لندن (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)برطانوی شہری ملکہ برطانیہ الزبتھ دوئم کے اقتدارکے 70 سال مکمل ہونے پرپلاٹینم جوبلی کا حشن منا رہے ہیں۔

تفصیلات کے مطابق ملکہ برطانیہ الزبتھ دوئم کی پلاٹینم جوبلی تقریبات 4 روز تک جاری رہیں گی۔ برطانیہ کے شہریوں میں یہ سوچ پائی جاتی ہے کہ ممکنہ طور پر یہ پہلی اورآخری پلاٹینم جوبلی ہو جنہوں نے طویل ترین عرصے تک اقتدار سنبھالا ہے ،کیونکہ ملکہ نے خاصی نوعمری میں اقتدارسنبھالا تھا۔

اے ایف پی کی جانب سے جاری کردہ اور ٹوئٹرپروائرل تصاویر کے مطابق ملکہ نے شاہی محل کی بالکونی سے خاندان کے 17 افراد کے ہمراہ فضائی شو دیکھا۔

