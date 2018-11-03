معروف اداکارہ ارمینا خان شام پہنچ گئیں، سب حیران رہ گئے

Nov 03, 2018 | 13:51:PM  1:51 PM, November 03, 2018
لاہور (کلچرل رپورٹر) اداکارہ ارمینا خان شامی مہاجرین کی امداد کیلئے شام کے مہاجرین کیمپ پہنچ گئیں جہاں انہوں نے خوراک کے پیکٹ اور دیگر ضروری اشیاءتقسیم کیں۔

ا داکارہ نے نہ صرف مہاجرین کی امدادکی بلکہ انہوں نے سوشل میڈیا پر شامی مہاجرین کی امداد کی اپیل کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ سب لوگ آگے آئیں اور شام میں جنگ سے متاثرین کی مدد کریں۔

یاد رہے کہ ارمینا خان اس سے قبل بھی شامی مہاجرین کی مدد کرچکی ہیں۔

