معروف اداکارہ ارمینا خان شام پہنچ گئیں، سب حیران رہ گئے
لاہور (کلچرل رپورٹر) اداکارہ ارمینا خان شامی مہاجرین کی امداد کیلئے شام کے مہاجرین کیمپ پہنچ گئیں جہاں انہوں نے خوراک کے پیکٹ اور دیگر ضروری اشیاءتقسیم کیں۔
Want to see your donations at work? Have a look! You made this possible, this is all because of your generosity my lovely followers. Thank you so much to @shareennawaz @sairahzafar @hrfnorthwest will see you soon girls inshAllah. LINK IN BIO ????????????????❤️ #syrianappeal
ا داکارہ نے نہ صرف مہاجرین کی امدادکی بلکہ انہوں نے سوشل میڈیا پر شامی مہاجرین کی امداد کی اپیل کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ سب لوگ آگے آئیں اور شام میں جنگ سے متاثرین کی مدد کریں۔
So I’m finally here and distributing food packs to the neediest with the lovely ladies at @hrfnorthwest . It’s such an amazing feeling and I feel so happy! Thanks to you, I was able to do this. This is all because of your generous donations. Pls keep donating so we can do more. ????????????????
یاد رہے کہ ارمینا خان اس سے قبل بھی شامی مہاجرین کی مدد کرچکی ہیں۔