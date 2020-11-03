انوشے اشرف کی بڑی خواہش پوری ہوگئی

View this post on Instagram

One Big Tick off the bucket list!! I first saw #Cappadocia pictures in my life several years ago and knew instantly that I must visit this town at least once in my life. Plans were made, plans were cancelled, other places were visited but somewhere at the back of my head, a little voice gently reminded me often enough ‘we’ve got to see cappadocia and ride them balloons one day’ it said. It’s true, if you think it and want it bad enough, the entire universe conspires to make it happen for you. With Covid-19 causing havoc around the world, I just prayed often that even though the worst has hit us humans, life is still fragile, short and worth living as much as you possibly can. I’m lucky, thankful and forever in awe of how God responds to your heart, for indeed He knows you better than yourself. This time, it was rather spontaneous and plans were made very quickly and here I am many years later, on a balloon... thanking our planet for providing me breathtaking views and letting me interact with her in so many different ways. Thank you Cappadocia! Forever in my heart. #travel #adventure #hotairballoon