شوبز انڈسٹری کو خیر باد کہنے والی اداکارہ عائشہ خان نے حاضر سروس فوجی افسرمنگیتر کے ساتھ تصویر شیئر کردی ،دونوں شادی کب کرنے جا رہے ہیں ؟جان کر آپ کی بھی حیرت کی انتہا نہ رہے گی

My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far. I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before. We would request privacy from here on and expect everybody to respect our decision of keeping our wedding a small family affair. Please remember us and our families in your prayers! ❤️

A post shared by aishakhanofficial (Aisha khan) (@aisharaokhanofficial) on Apr 3, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT