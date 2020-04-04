صبا قمر نے مداحوں کو خوشگوار زندگی گزارنے کیلئے تین اصول بتا دیئے، نئی تصاویر بھی وائرل

View this post on Instagram

Dear world, we are in a situation where we need to be together to fight this pandemic. #Covid19 is growing rapidly and we have to play our part. So what to do now? Well, the part we can play is to self quarantine and contain ourself at our places. By this we are doing great favour to the humanity! We just not have to protect ourselves but our community as well. While doing that don't forget those in need, we all can help them by donating a little amount to the people who cannot sit back home without working, so if we pay them some amount they can also save themselves and their families from this serious issue that we are facing right now. A huge round applause to all the doctors around the globe for serving the patients and still working for all of us, let's all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance. A little precaution can save us from a big trouble. Here are some tips to make yourself busy in self isolation. (this is also what I am doing these days) - Wash hands regularly -Take Shower - Pray - Do Yoga - Watch movies/Seasons - Learn new better things from YouTube informative videos Remember we all can beat this pandemic just by fighting with this together, we are all in this together and let's all get out of this TOGETHER, this too shall pass ~ Insha Allah :)