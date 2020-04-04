صبا قمر نے مداحوں کو خوشگوار زندگی گزارنے کیلئے تین اصول بتا دیئے، نئی تصاویر بھی وائرل
لاہور (ویب ڈیسک) پاکستان کی مشہور اداکارہ صبا قمر نے خوشگوار زندگی گزارنے کے لیے تین رہنما اصول اپنے مداحوں کو بتا دیئے۔بالی ووڈ فلم ہندی میڈیم میں اداکاری کے جوہر دکھانے والی اداکارہ نے خوش گوار زندگی کے تین رہنما اصول انسٹاگرام سٹوری میں شیئر کیے۔اداکارہ نے اپنی سٹوری میں لکھا کہ خوش گوار زندگی کے لیے جو تین باتیں اہم ہیں وہ یہ کہ آپ کسی سے کوئی توقع نہ رکھیں، کسی سے کوئی مطالبہ نہ کریں اور کوئی شکایت نہ کریں۔
انہوں نے بتایا کہ یہی تین باتیں زندگی کو خوش گوار بنانے کے لیے اہم ہیں۔اس سے قبل بھی اداکارہ صبا قمر شہریوں سے اپیل کرتی رہی ہیں کہ خود کو صاف رکھیں اور قرنطینہ اختیار کریں۔صبا قمر نے شہریوں سے اپیل کی کہ وہ از خود قرنطینہ اختیار کریں اور گھروں میں رہ کر اپنی اور دوسروں کی حفاظت کو یقینی بنائیں۔
Stay Clean and Quarantine ✨ #Covid'19 #corona #stopcoronavirus⛔️
انہوں نے اپنے پوسٹ میں لکھا کہ اس دوران ان لوگوں کو ہرگز نہ بھولیں جنہیں آپ کی ضرورت ہے، جو آپ کے عطیات کے مستحق ہیں، انہیں عطیہ دیں کیونکہ اس وقت انہیں کام نہیں مل رہا اور وہ خالی ہاتھ گھروں کو لوٹ رہے ہیں۔
Stay safe, Stay healthy, Stay Home. ????
صبا قمر نے دنیا بھر میں کرونا وائرس سے متاثرہ مریضوں کی دیکھ بھال اور ان کا علاج کرنے والے طبی عملے کے کردار کی تعریف کی۔
Dear world, we are in a situation where we need to be together to fight this pandemic. #Covid19 is growing rapidly and we have to play our part. So what to do now? Well, the part we can play is to self quarantine and contain ourself at our places. By this we are doing great favour to the humanity! We just not have to protect ourselves but our community as well. While doing that don't forget those in need, we all can help them by donating a little amount to the people who cannot sit back home without working, so if we pay them some amount they can also save themselves and their families from this serious issue that we are facing right now. A huge round applause to all the doctors around the globe for serving the patients and still working for all of us, let's all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance. A little precaution can save us from a big trouble. Here are some tips to make yourself busy in self isolation. (this is also what I am doing these days) - Wash hands regularly -Take Shower - Pray - Do Yoga - Watch movies/Seasons - Learn new better things from YouTube informative videos Remember we all can beat this pandemic just by fighting with this together, we are all in this together and let's all get out of this TOGETHER, this too shall pass ~ Insha Allah :)
اداکارہ نے بتایا کہ وہ ان دنوں باقاعدگی سے ہاتھ دھو رہی ہیں، نماز کا اہتمام کررہی ہیں، یوگا، فلمیں اور یوٹیوب پر معلوماتی ویڈیوز دیکھ کر وقت گزار رہی ہیں۔