" میں جمعہ کو سفید شلوار قمیض پہنتی ہوں لیکن اس بار۔ ۔ ۔" ماورا حسین نے نئی تصویر شیئرکردی
ّّّکراچی (آئی این پی) معروف اداکارہ ماورا حسین نے سفید لباس پہن کر دنیا بھر کے طبی عملے کے ساتھ اظہارِ یکجہتی کیا۔ گزشتہ روز ہ ماورا حسین نے تصویر اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹاگرام پر اپنی کچھ تصاویر شیئر کیں جس میں انہوں نے سفید رنگ کا لباس زیب تن کیا ہوا ہے۔
Jumma Mubarak ???????????????? I almost always wear white shalwar kameez for Friday prayers but this time it’s to show solidarity with the doctors & medical staff all across the world, fighting for us in front-line ????️ Sending Love & prayers to anyone & everyone who needs it. We’ll get through this together inshAllah ????????????✨ #JummaMubarak #Covid19 #PakistanfightsCorona P.S Thankyou @hamzaanwarofficial , I cant wait to order more of these outfits once corona ends. Loved the detailing, you made them with so much Love & thankyou @bukhari_accessories ???? #Sabaat
ماورا حسین نے اپنی اِس پوسٹ کے کیپشن میں لکھا کہ میں ہمیشہ جمعے کی نماز کے لیے سفید رنگ کا قمیض شلوار پہنتی ہوں۔ اداکارہ نے لکھا کہ میں نے آج خاص طور پر سفید رنگ کا لباس اِس لیے پہنا ہے تاکہ میں دنیا بھر کے تمام طبی عملے کے ساتھ اظہارِ یکجہتی کرسکوں جو کورونا وائرس کی جنگ میں ہمارے لیے فرنٹ لائن پر لڑ رہے ہیں۔
Amidst the dark times, may light shine upon my beautiful world ☀️???????????? #SABAAT
انہوں نے لکھا کہ اپنے پیاروں کے لیے اور ہر ایک کے لیے دعا کیجیے، انشا اللہ ہم پھر ایک ساتھ ملیں گے۔
Is there a superlative for joy? for happiness so profound that fills the deepest parts of your existence with light? I think “Love” is that superlative. It has that power that turns nothing into everything. It’s both scary & satisfying in a strange way but it is what gives meaning to a meaningless life????✨???? #happytwirl @remaintl @remaluxe @waliyanajib