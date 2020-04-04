" میں جمعہ کو سفید شلوار قمیض پہنتی ہوں لیکن اس بار۔ ۔ ۔" ماورا حسین نے نئی ...

View this post on Instagram

Jumma Mubarak ???????????????? I almost always wear white shalwar kameez for Friday prayers but this time it’s to show solidarity with the doctors & medical staff all across the world, fighting for us in front-line ????️ Sending Love & prayers to anyone & everyone who needs it. We’ll get through this together inshAllah ????????????✨ #JummaMubarak #Covid19 #PakistanfightsCorona P.S Thankyou @hamzaanwarofficial , I cant wait to order more of these outfits once corona ends. Loved the detailing, you made them with so much Love & thankyou @bukhari_accessories ???? #Sabaat