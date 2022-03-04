شین وارن کے انتقال پر پاکستانی و انٹرنیشنل کھلاڑیوں کا اظہار افسوس
The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022
I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022
It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022
Sad day for Cricket!
An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.
Deeply saddened by this news.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world ????#RIPLegend#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF— Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022
- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022
Life is so unpredictable. Cricket will surely miss your presence. Thinking about his family and friends. You'll remain in prayers of many. #ShaneWarne #legend— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 4, 2022
Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022
Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022
Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022
Can’t believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed.condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend #shanewarne ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fgagx69b8K— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) March 4, 2022
At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne ????— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022
RIP LEGEND ???????? ???? #ShaneWarne— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 4, 2022
Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne ????
prayers for his family and loved ones. He'll be missed ???? pic.twitter.com/VDUrz9QrjA— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022
Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary spinner @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. My heartfelt condolences to his family.March 4, 2022
The magic delivery of #ShaneWarne termed by many as the "Ball of the Century" which baffled Mike Gatting and set the stage for the legendary career; one that mystified and bedazzled opponents all over the world. pic.twitter.com/JjZ28KPEbH— PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 4, 2022