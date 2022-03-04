شین وارن کے انتقال پر پاکستانی و انٹرنیشنل کھلاڑیوں کا اظہار افسوس شین وارن کے انتقال پر پاکستانی و انٹرنیشنل کھلاڑیوں کا اظہار افسوس

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

Can’t believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed.condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend #shanewarne ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fgagx69b8K — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne ???? — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne ???? prayers for his family and loved ones. He'll be missed ???? pic.twitter.com/VDUrz9QrjA — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary spinner @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #ShaneWarne — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) March 4, 2022

The magic delivery of #ShaneWarne termed by many as the "Ball of the Century" which baffled Mike Gatting and set the stage for the legendary career; one that mystified and bedazzled opponents all over the world. pic.twitter.com/JjZ28KPEbH — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 4, 2022