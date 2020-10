صرف 3 مہینے میں لڑکی نے اتنا وزن کم کرلیا کہ دیکھ کر یقین نہ آئے، تمام وزنی افراد کے لیے مثال بن گئی

View this post on Instagram

KETO in Quarantine! . . . Don’t forget the diet while in quarantine!! Care for your skin and your diet and pray for this time to pass Insha'Allah. . . Keto is alot more fun if done with dedication.I'm doing keto since Oct and lost 30kg so far..i don't follow any diet plan or instructions I play with food and my schedule.trust me if you're doing it right, you won't have to do anything else, and have cravings- been on diets eating only eggs,oatmeals, salads, I know what cravings look like! ???? . . . My keto hacks: Intermittent fasting of 18-20 ratio works marvel to get into ketosis. Never try BPC. It's always a disappointment. All kinds of cheese-desi ghee- butter- and all other good fats!. To settle your sweettooth, do try super quick mug cakes,brownies and meetha halwa with cream,dark chocolate, and strawberries. They are divine! And yes cream chai is a blessing (who would know cream chai would be this charming) Being a carnivore myself- i ate all forms of meat i could get my hands on! ???? AVC+pink salt in Luke warm water to fix my morning tantrum. A good multivitamin will keep that immunity boosted. Do experiments and cook- you will not be disappointed always! . . . Oh han eggs are life saver in KETO! ???? . . . #myketojourney #ketoweightloss #ketodiet #ketolifestyle