وہ ملک جہاں خواتین کیلئے 'مخصوص پروڈکٹ' کی ملک بھرمیں مفت فراہمی کا اعلان کردیاگیا

New Zealand tackles 'period poverty' with free sanitary products for all schoolgirls. Girls in New Zealand high schools will no longer have to pay for sanitary products after the government announced it would foot the bill in an attempt to stamp out widespread period poverty. "We know that nearly 95,000 nine-to-18-year-olds may stay at home during their periods due to not being able to afford period products," Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand said. "By making them freely available, we support these young people to continue learning at school."