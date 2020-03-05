" جب مجھے پھول ملتے ہیں تو ۔ ۔ ۔ " اداکارہ ارمینا خان نے اپنی سب سے بڑی " کمزوری" خود ہی بتادی
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)معروف اداکارہ ارمینا خان نے اپنی کمزوری خود ہی بتادی ہے۔ فوٹو شیئر ایپ انسٹا گرام پر کی گئی ایک پوسٹ میں لکھتی ہیں کہ ’میں پھولوں سے محبت کرنے والی شخصیت ہوں، جب بھی مجھے پھول ملتے ہیں مجھے خوشی ہوتی ہے اور یہ تو انتہائی خوبصورت تھے‘
ارمینا کی انسٹاگرام پر شیئر کی گئی پھولوں کی تصویر کو ان کے مداحوں نے بھی خوب سراہا ہے اور ہزاروں افراد نے پسند کیاہے۔
I’m a flower person. When I get flowers I’m happy and these were particularly beautiful. ????????????????
یہی نہیں ان کی ایک مداح نے پھولوں سے محبت کااظہارکیاتو ارمینا نے اس کیلئے نیک تمناوں کااظہاربھی کیا۔
اس سے قبل بھی ارمینا ایسی تصاویر شیئر کرتی رہی ہیں جن میں ان کی پھولوں سے محبت کو محسوس کیاجاسکتا ہے۔
#Roomwithaview Wish I could steal everything from the garden below and bring it into my room ???????????? #Flowerchild ???????????????????????????? #Springvibes My work will take me to a new country, can you guess which one? Hint: Left the label on the vase :) #ArmeenaKhan #Flowers #Roses #Ilovenature
"Love can transpose to form and dignity. Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind..." Cover Shoot
ارمینا سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ پر کافی سرگرم رہتی ہیں اور اپنی مصروفیات کو اپنے مداحوں کے ساتھ شیئر کرتی رہتی ہیں۔
This is how I channel all that unspent energy; good for the body, mind and soul. ????????❤️ peace #zen