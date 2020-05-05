اداکارہ مایا علی قرنطینہ میں کیا کررہی ہیں؟
کراچی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے دنیا بھرمیں لوگ قرنطینہ میں ہیں، اس دوران تنہائی کو کاٹنے کیلئے لوگوں نے کئی طریقہ کار اپنائے ہیں جنہیں دوسروں نے بھی پسند کیا۔
قرنطینہ کے دوران دلچسپ سرگرمیوں سےوقت کاٹنے والوں میں اداکارہ مایا علی بھی شامل ہیں جو اس قرنطینہ میں دیگر سرگرمیوں کے ساتھ رنگوں کی تھراپی کا بھی لطف اٹھا رہی ہیں۔
I heard about this colour therapy but never got a chance to try this in particular. But now this quarantine has made me try many things which I never thought I would do. And I am doing this after I don’t know how long.????
فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر کلر تھراپی کی ایک کتاب پوسٹ کرتے ہوئے انہوں نے لکھا کہ "میں نے رنگوں کی تھراپی کے بارے سنا تھا مگر کبھی اسے آزمایا نہیں تاہم اس قرنطینہ میں میں نے جہاں دیگر سرگرمیاں کیں وہیں اس پر بھی عمل کیا۔ یہ میں کتنے عرصے بعد کررہی ہوں یہ مجھے خود بھی یاد نہیں"۔
خیال رہے مایا اپنی اداکاری اور خوبصورتی کی وجہ سے اپنے مداحوں کے دلوں پر راج کرتی ہیں۔ صرف انسٹا گرام پر انہیں اڑتیس لاکھ افراد فالو کرتے ہیں۔
وہ اپنی مصروفیات اور سرگرمیاں سماجی روابط کی ویب سائٹ پر شیئر کرکے مداحوں سے داد سمیٹتی رہتی ہیں۔
۔
کورونا وائرس کیخلاف جاری اس جنگ کے دوران نہ صرف انہوں نے امدادی سامان کی تقسیم کیلئے لوگوں کی حوصلہ افزائی کی بلکہ انہوں حفاظتی اقدامات پر بھی زور دیا۔
This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people. It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this. A few days ago I got this thought in my mind which I shared it with my friends @faizasaqlain_ and @saqlainhayder who also became a part of this... I am truly thankful to each and every single individual who donated and played their part even from outside Pakistan. We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this... If any one wants to donate, please contact on this number and I’ll make sure this reaches the deserving affected people. I am going to attach the list of all the items which are included in a Rashan bag. Each rashan bag costs 5k, and if anyone wants to make their own Rashan bag and send that instead of money, you can do that also... Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it.... ???????????????????????? Please send the picture of the receipt once you make the payment in this number. +923103111121 Bank Alfalah Nift code: 0530128 Branch name: Cavalry Ground Branch Lahore Name: FAIZA SAQLAIN Account: PK51ALFH0157001004713768 Branch code: 0157 Swift code: ALFHPKKA157
Playing our small role as responsible citizens of this country in this difficult period. Our team has worked day and night to identify the deserving people and delivering ration bags at their doorstep. We’ll Insha ALLAH continue working hard for this cause. Thank you for your love and donations.???? @faizasaqlain_ @saqlainhayder
یہاں مایا کو فیس ماسک لگائے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔
It’s been almost 5 days since I came back from my shaukat khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travellers to go through under the screening. Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative. But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear... I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been dicovered for this virus, all we can do is self care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously. I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability. I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by Insha ALLAH. For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later... Have faith in ALLAH and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity... “Beshak ALLAH is the greatest” #washyourhands #wearmask #socialdistancing
Throwback to Saniya on the sets of Parey hut love... @adnanansariofficial ????