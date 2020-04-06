لاک ڈائون کے دوران بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے سے اداکارائوں کے چہرے بدل گئے

لاک ڈائون کے دوران بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے سے اداکارائوں کے چہرے بدل گئے
Apr 06, 2020 | 11:02:AM  11:02 AM, April 06, 2020
لاک ڈائون کے دوران بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے سے اداکارائوں کے چہرے بدل گئے

  



کراچی(ویب ڈیسک) کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے ملک بھر میں ہونے والے لاک ڈائون کے نتیجے میں اداکارائیں گھروں میں بند ہوکر رہ گئی ہیں اور بیوٹی پارلر جانے سے قاصر ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

Name: Mahira Khan Age: 35 City and Country: Karachi, Pakistan Date and Time: 3rd April 2020 Period of Isolation (thus far): Day 13 Caption: Karachi ki dhoop aur bougainvillea ki chaaon ???? Instagram handle: @mahirahkhan Send a photo of you during self and social-isolation of what you feel.. with the same details to @markingspublishing or email it to info@markings.com.pk and be a part of their global outreach initiative. I tag - @mehreenjabbarofficial ( NY ) @insiafaisal (Singapore) @itidaofficial (LA) To participate ???? #OurMarkings2020 #COVID_19 #markingspublishing

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

کورونا وائرس کے باعث ملک بھر میں گزشتہ دو ہفتے سے لاک ڈائون جاری ہے جس کے باعث جہاں تمام شعبہ ہائے زندگی معطل ہوکر رہ گئے ہیں وہیں بیوٹی پارلر کا شعبہ بھی بند ہے۔

View this post on Instagram

When everyday feels like a Sunday.. But not as fun as expected ????. But safety first! Chilling with my little quarantine buddy in pjs from my fave @youbyfareehaaslam ???????? #STAYSAFE #STAYCLEAN #SundayMood #ScrewYouCorona

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism) on

بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے کا سب سے زیادہ نقصان خواتین اور اداکارائوں کو ہورہا ہے کیونکہ اداکارائوں کے خوبصورت چہروں کے پیچھے ان کی قدرتی خوبصورتی کے ساتھ بیوٹی پارلر کی محنت بھی شامل ہوتی ہے اور بیوٹی پارلر کی ہی وجہ سے اداکارائیں ٹی وی اسکرین اور تصاویر میں بے حد حسین نظر آتی ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

Let’s make a resolution this Pakistan Resolution day to stay connected with each other. Together we can survive any challenge even in separation. @qmobilepk @5thelement.productions @umer_adil #socialdistancing #pakistanday #saathsabkeliye #qsabkeliye #5thelementproductions #hotwaterbottlefilms

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

تاہم لاک ڈائون ہونے کی وجہ سے اداکارائیں گھروں میں محصور ہوکر رہ گئی ہیں اور اس صورتحال میں بیوٹی پارلر جانے کا تو سوال ہی پیدا نہیں ہوتا۔ لہذا سوشل میڈیا پر اداکارائوں کی بغیر میک اپ تصاویر وائرل ہورہی ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

This Creative hour though ????..... sharing my recent poem ????

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial) on

صارفین سوشل میڈیا پر اداکارائوں کی بغیر میک اپ تصاویر دیکھ کر حیران ہیں اور ملے جلے خیالات کا اظہار کررہے ہیں۔ سوشل میڈیا پر صارفین نے ماہرہ خان کی بغیر اپ تصویر پر تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ماہرہ بغیر میک اپ بھی بے حد خوبصورت نظر آتی ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

Feeling like a superhero movie character. What should be my super hero name ???? #sundaymorningface

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on

تاہم کچھ لوگوں نے مختلف خیالات کا اظہار کیا ایک خاتون نے کہا کہ اگر ماہرہ خان خوبصورت ہیں تو میں مس یونیورس ہوں۔ ماورا حسین کی بغیر میک اپ تصویر پر تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے تقریباً تمام سوشل میڈیا صارفین نے انہیں خوبصورت قرار دیا۔

View this post on Instagram

How are you all spending your time at home⁉️

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz) on

View this post on Instagram

Me THINKING from home ????

A post shared by Hina (@hinaaltaf) on

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for quarantine to end ... BE LIKE ????????

A post shared by Hina (@hinaaltaf) on

مزید : تفریح

مشہور ٖخبریں

برطانیہ میں پاکستانی نرس کی موت، آخری لمحات میں ڈاکٹرز کو نظر انداز کر کے ...

پنجاب میں لاہورکورونا وائرس کا مرکزلیکن اب کون سا شہردوسرا بڑا گڑھ بن رہا ...

کورونا وائرس کتنا عرصہ رہے گا؟ امریکی ادارہ صحت کے ڈائریکٹر نے پریشان کن ...

کورونا وائرس ، مکہ المکرمہ سے پوری دنیا کے مسلمانوں کیلئے سب سے بڑی خوشخبری آ ...

 آج اور کل پاکستان میں کہاں کہاں بارش کاامکان ہے؟ محکمہ موسمیات نے بتادیا

امریکہ میں دو پاکستانی کورونا سے جاں بحق، پاکستان کے کس شہر کے رہنے والے تھے؟ ...