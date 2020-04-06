لاک ڈائون کے دوران بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے سے اداکارائوں کے چہرے بدل گئے

View this post on Instagram

Name: Mahira Khan Age: 35 City and Country: Karachi, Pakistan Date and Time: 3rd April 2020 Period of Isolation (thus far): Day 13 Caption: Karachi ki dhoop aur bougainvillea ki chaaon ???? Instagram handle: @mahirahkhan Send a photo of you during self and social-isolation of what you feel.. with the same details to @markingspublishing or email it to info@markings.com.pk and be a part of their global outreach initiative. I tag - @mehreenjabbarofficial ( NY ) @insiafaisal (Singapore) @itidaofficial (LA) To participate ???? #OurMarkings2020 #COVID_19 #markingspublishing