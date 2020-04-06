لاک ڈائون کے دوران بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے سے اداکارائوں کے چہرے بدل گئے
کراچی(ویب ڈیسک) کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے ملک بھر میں ہونے والے لاک ڈائون کے نتیجے میں اداکارائیں گھروں میں بند ہوکر رہ گئی ہیں اور بیوٹی پارلر جانے سے قاصر ہیں۔
Name: Mahira Khan Age: 35 City and Country: Karachi, Pakistan Date and Time: 3rd April 2020 Period of Isolation (thus far): Day 13 Caption: Karachi ki dhoop aur bougainvillea ki chaaon ???? Instagram handle: @mahirahkhan Send a photo of you during self and social-isolation of what you feel.. with the same details to @markingspublishing or email it to info@markings.com.pk and be a part of their global outreach initiative. I tag - @mehreenjabbarofficial ( NY ) @insiafaisal (Singapore) @itidaofficial (LA) To participate ???? #OurMarkings2020 #COVID_19 #markingspublishing
کورونا وائرس کے باعث ملک بھر میں گزشتہ دو ہفتے سے لاک ڈائون جاری ہے جس کے باعث جہاں تمام شعبہ ہائے زندگی معطل ہوکر رہ گئے ہیں وہیں بیوٹی پارلر کا شعبہ بھی بند ہے۔
بیوٹی پارلر بند ہونے کا سب سے زیادہ نقصان خواتین اور اداکارائوں کو ہورہا ہے کیونکہ اداکارائوں کے خوبصورت چہروں کے پیچھے ان کی قدرتی خوبصورتی کے ساتھ بیوٹی پارلر کی محنت بھی شامل ہوتی ہے اور بیوٹی پارلر کی ہی وجہ سے اداکارائیں ٹی وی اسکرین اور تصاویر میں بے حد حسین نظر آتی ہیں۔
Let’s make a resolution this Pakistan Resolution day to stay connected with each other. Together we can survive any challenge even in separation. @qmobilepk @5thelement.productions @umer_adil #socialdistancing #pakistanday #saathsabkeliye #qsabkeliye #5thelementproductions #hotwaterbottlefilms
تاہم لاک ڈائون ہونے کی وجہ سے اداکارائیں گھروں میں محصور ہوکر رہ گئی ہیں اور اس صورتحال میں بیوٹی پارلر جانے کا تو سوال ہی پیدا نہیں ہوتا۔ لہذا سوشل میڈیا پر اداکارائوں کی بغیر میک اپ تصاویر وائرل ہورہی ہیں۔
This Creative hour though ????..... sharing my recent poem ????
صارفین سوشل میڈیا پر اداکارائوں کی بغیر میک اپ تصاویر دیکھ کر حیران ہیں اور ملے جلے خیالات کا اظہار کررہے ہیں۔ سوشل میڈیا پر صارفین نے ماہرہ خان کی بغیر اپ تصویر پر تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ماہرہ بغیر میک اپ بھی بے حد خوبصورت نظر آتی ہیں۔
Feeling like a superhero movie character. What should be my super hero name ???? #sundaymorningface
تاہم کچھ لوگوں نے مختلف خیالات کا اظہار کیا ایک خاتون نے کہا کہ اگر ماہرہ خان خوبصورت ہیں تو میں مس یونیورس ہوں۔ ماورا حسین کی بغیر میک اپ تصویر پر تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے تقریباً تمام سوشل میڈیا صارفین نے انہیں خوبصورت قرار دیا۔
Natural hair & face, spending most of my #Quaratine time in pajamas. Thankyou @sleepysecretsss for these silky unicorn pjs. P.S stay home & pray for those who can’t. Sending more Love than ever to everyone suffering & to everyone under the sun & oh, wash your hands!!!!!!!
