معروف پاکستانی اداکار عدنان صدیقی ارطغرل غازی کے مزار پر پہنچ گئے، ویڈیو شیئر

One must be marooned on an island to not know about Ertuğrul Ghazi now that he’s moved out of boring history books to the legendary Turkish series Ertuğrul. So much is the frenzied fan following in Pakistan that the period drama captures most of the conversations these days. So here I was, at the tomb of the great Ertuğrul in Söğüt who can be loosely attributed as the founder of Ottoman Empire going by historical events. Ertuğrul, the chieftain of Kayi tribe, the man who championed the cause of Islam, wished for a prosperous and safe state for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and whose regime was based on the tenets of justice and fair play. Multiple thoughts crisscrossed my mind as I took in the beauty and the simplicity of the mausoleum. I had expected a grand monument to celebrate the great Ertuğrul, man of commanding authority, and a greater legacy. And here was a tomb that spoke volumes of the chief’s life but didn’t need to rely on grandiosity. Humbled. . . . . #ertugrulgazi #history #legacy #Turkeydiaries @drkashifhansari