مسافر راستہ چنتا ہے یا راستہ مسافر کو؟" معروف پاکستانی اداکارہ زارا نور کا اپنی خوبصورت تصویر کے ساتھ سوال لیکن مداحوں نے کیا کہا؟ جانیئے "
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستان کی دلکش اداکارہ زارا نور عباس کی انسٹا گرام پر تازہ ترین تصویر سوشل میڈیا پر ان کے مداحوں کی توجہ کا مرکز بن گئی لیکن کچھ لوگوں کیلئے تصویر کے ساتھ کیپشن بھی خوب دلچسپی کا باعث بنا۔
انسٹا گرام پر سائیڈ پوز میں بنائی گئی تصویر کے ساتھ زارا نے گارتھ نکس کا قول "کیا مسافر راستے کو چنتا ہے یا راستہ مسافر کاانتخاب کرتا ہے" بطور کیپشن استعمال کیا جس پر کئی لوگوں نے اپنی رائے دی تو دیگر بہت سے لوگوں نے تصویر کی تعریف کرنا ضروری سمجھا۔
Does the walker choose the path, or the path the walker?
زارا کے سوال پر ایک صارف نے لکھا ان کے خیال میں راستے ہی مسافروں کو چنتے ہیں۔
ایک اور صارف نے پوسٹ کو شاید زیادہ ہی سنجیدہ لے لیااور کہاکئی بار مسافر آپ کی وجہ سے غلط راستہ اختیارکرلیتے ہیں۔
فرینہ نامی صارف زارا کو معروف گلوکارہ سلینا گومز سمجھ بیٹھیں۔
زارا فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر بے حد متحرک رہتی ہیں .
???????????????? @kohar_jewel @sfkbridals @mahamiqbalbosan
وہ اپنی مصروفیات اور سرگرمیاں اپنے مداحوں کے ساتھ شیئر کرتی رہتی ہیں۔
In these unprecedented times, let us find communal strength and perseverance by joining hands on one platform to document our shifting values. Committed towards uplifting mankind’s morale, we are initiating a videographic journey through COVID-19*, a testimony to life during self and social isolation. To initiate this live case history, we are inviting everyone to send in photographs that depict what one feels, sees, or thinks. Your submissions will be compiled in a vlog, which will document our journey through this time. Please follow the guidelines provided below: 1. Ask yourself, what meaning and/or opportunities have you realised upon being isolated from friends and family? 2. Take a photo and caption your response with your feeling during that moment in time. 3. Express yourself with abandon. We welcome all emotions: limitation or opportunity, surreal or faithful, hesitant or helpful, lonely or energetic. No feeling is too large or too small. 4. Include the following information with your submission: * *Name:* *Age:* *City and Country:* *Date and Time:* *Period of Isolation (thus far):* *Caption:* *Social media handle(s):* 5. Email your image on togetheralonevlog@gmail.com Most importantly, keep in mind that the more genuine and intimate your expression, the more our followers can weather and withstand *COVID-19*. It is time to come together and document our journey. *At this time it is imperative that you keep your family and selves safe by staying home*, so let us try and make this time interesting for you! We look forward to getting to know you through your submissions. *We remain ever grateful for the opportunity to brighten the year’s horizon with you.* *In solidarity,* Umer Mukhtar, Usman Mukhtar Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui @mukhtarhoonmein @umermukhtar @asadsidofficial
یہاں زارا کا ایک اور دلکش انداز دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔
گزشتہ دنوں زارا کی جانب سے شیئر کی گئی ایک خوبصورت تصویر۔
سوشل میڈیا صارفین کی بڑی تعداد زارا کی ان تصاویر کو نہ صرف پسند کرتی ہے بلکہ ان کیلئے نیک تمناوں کااظہاربھی کرتی رہتی ہے۔