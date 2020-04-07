یہ کس معروف پاکستانی اداکارہ کی بچپن کی تصویر ہے؟ یقین کرنا مشکل
کراچی (ویب ڈیسک) نامور اداکارہ ثنا جاوید نے اپنے بچپن کی تصویر سوشل میڈیا پر شیئر کرتے ہوئے اپنی والدہ کے لیے جذبات سے بھرا پیغام لکھ دیا۔ پاکستان شوبز انڈسٹری سے تعلق رکھنے والی معروف اداکارہ ثنا جاوید نے تصویر اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹاگرام پر اپنے بچپن کی ایک تصویر شیئر کی جس میں اداکارہ نے حیدرآبادی کرتا زیب تن کیا ہوا ہے۔
Mothers are the best, they dress us up with all the love and purity of their hearts and love taking pictures of us. ❤ here I'm wearing my favorite traditional Hyderabadi(Deccan) kharha duppata that my mommy stitched for me. Love you Ammi for being the best stylist I've ever had.????❤ We love clinging on to our mothers as kids and here I'm a little sad cause my mommy put me down to take a picture when all I wanted was to be in her arms. I still get sad everytime I'm away from her while working. Let's cherish our mothers like we used to as kids and may our mothers live a million trillion years with health and happiness.❤ Ameen
ثنا جاوید نے اپنی اِس تصویر کے کیپشن میں لکھا کہ مائیں سب سے اچھی ہوتی ہیں وہ اپنی پوری محبت اور خلوص کے ساتھ اپنے بچوں کو تیار کرتی ہیں ان کو خوبصورت لباس پہناتی ہیں اور پھر ان کی تصویریں کھینچتی ہیں۔اداکارہ نے لکھا کہ میں نے اِس تصویر میں میرا پسندیدہ روایتی حیدرآبادی کرتا پہنا ہوا ہے جو میری والدہ نے میرے لیے سلائی کیا تھا۔ انہوں نے لکھا کہ میں اپنی والدہ سے بہت محبت کرتی ہوں کیونکہ اپنی والدہ کی وجہ سے ہی میں اپنے بچپن کی سب سے اسٹائلسٹ بچی تھی۔
I would like to thank my fans and followers for making #DarKhudaSay a massive hit. It was only because of their belief in #Afreen that gave me the confidence both on and off screen to stand up for girls like her and refuse to bow down to predators like Shahwaiz. It would not only serve as a reminder to sexual harassers that no matter how powerful they think they might be, their final destination is always prison, it will make victims stand up for themselves. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my frequent collaborator @anjum_03shahzad for his outstanding direction, and my co actors @imranabbas.official and #QaviKhan sahab for giving me the confidence to play #Afreen to the best of my abilities. Without the support of My visionary producers @abdullah.kadwani and @asadaqureshi , #DarKhudaSay wouldn’t have been possible. (Thank you for taking care of me and spoiling me on the set ????) I look forward to many more dramas like this that revolve around strong women than crying one. Congratulations to the whole team of #DarKhudaSay Thank You once again! ???? @7thskyentertainment
ثنا جاوید نے لکھا کہ میں اِس تصویر میں تھوڑی غمزدہ ہوں کیونکہ مجھے اپنی والدہ کی گود میں رہنے کی عادت تھی اور یہ تصویر لینے کی وجہ سے میری والدہ نے مجھے اپنی گود سے اتار کر نیچے کھڑا کر دیا تھا جس کی وجہ سے میں اداس ہوگئی تھی۔اداکارہ نے لکھا کہ آج بھی جب میں اپنے کام کی وجہ سے والدہ سے دور ہوتی ہوں تو ان کی گود کو یاد کرکے اداس ہوجاتی ہوں۔
This too shall pass . Stay positive and keep smiling ????