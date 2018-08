متھیرا لندن میں بھارت کے معروف اداکار کیساتھ ’رنگے ہاتھوں‘ پکڑی گئیں، تصاویر اور ویڈیوز نے سوشل میڈیا پر ہنگامہ برپا کر دیا

Uploading a NORMAL pic have nothing to do with the election because I believe we make the country and the government,so if we are not willing g to change our behavior as a good citizen no government can make us,please be good citizen little things count keeping our country clean traffic paying taxes education change helping poor with education if every person does one right thing for the country then we are on our way to success which means rejecting BRIBES so let’s see what’s in store for Pakistan because I want a safe PAKISTAN clean BEHTAR PAKISTAN.. if we stop doing corruption then even a corrupted government can’t mess our Pakistan... Citizens makes the country too.????????#mathira #novotes #behterpakistan

