کشمالہ طارق کا یوم خواتین پر ویمن پاور کا مظاہرہ، نجی ٹی وی کے سینئر اینکر پر تشدد ، یرغمال بنالیا

اسلام آباد (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) وفاقی خاتون محتسب کشمالہ طارق نے عالمی یوم خواتین پر ویمن پاور کا بھرپور مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے نجی ٹی وی وقت نیوز کے سینئر صحافی و اینکر پرسن مطیع اللہ جان کو اپنے دفتر میں یرغمال بنالیا جبکہ اینکر پرسن سمیت ان کی ٹیم پر تشدد بھی کیا گیا۔ وقت نیوز انتظامیہ کے مطابق مطیع اللہ جان اور ان کی ٹیم پر تشدد انٹرویو کا ایک سوال پسند نہ آنے پر کیا گیا اور ٹیم کے ارکان کے موبائل فونز اور کیمرے چھین لیے گئے، صحافتی تنظیموں نے کشمالہ طارق کے اس فعل کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کی ہے۔

ٹوئٹر پر مطیع اللہ جان نے لکھا کہ وقت نیوز کے پروگرام اپنا اپنا گریبان کی ٹیم کو وفاقی محتسب کشمالہ طارق کے حکم پر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا گیا ہے۔ ٹیم سے ان کے آلات چھین کر انہیں ایک گھنٹے سے زائد وقت تک یرغمال بنا کر رکھا گیا، کشمالہ کو انٹرویو کے دوران سوال پسند نہیں آیا جس پر انہوں نے اپنے سٹاف کو ہمیں گرفتار کرنے اور ویڈیو ڈیلیٹ کرانے کا حکم دیا۔

Waqt News Apna Apna Gareban team attacked and harassed on orders of ombudsman Kashmala Tariq and our equipments was confiscated and we were illegally kept in detention for an hour or so. Kashmala did not like questions and ordered her staff to detain us and confiscate Video. — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) March 8, 2018

نوائے وقت گروپ کی ایم ڈی رمیزہ مجید نظامی نے بھی ٹوئٹر پر واقعے کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کی ۔ انہوں نے بتایا کہ مطیع اللہ جان اور ان کی ٹیم کو اسلام آباد کے سیکٹر ایف 8 میں زبردستی روکا گیا اور ان پر تشدد کیا گیا کیونکہ کشمالہ طارق کو انٹرویو پسند نہیں آیا۔

Our colleague @Matiullahjan919 and his team are being forcefully held at Ms Kashmala Tariq’s F8 office. They have been HIT, punched, and now they are being told they cannot leave. Because she didn’t like her interview. Her demand is to hand over the footage. Footage following. — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018



رمیزہ مجید نظامی نے مزید کہا کہ یہ بہت ہی افسوسناک ہے کہ وفاقی محتسب جو کہ کام کی جگہوں پر خواتین کو ہراسگی سے بچانے کی ذمہ دار ہیں نے وقت نیوز کی ٹیم کو نہ صرف جسمانی طور پر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا بلکہ انہیں دفتر میں بھی روک کر رکھا گیا۔

Ironic. That the Federal Ombudsperson Against Harrasment of Women at Workplaces ordered her staff to physically hit and restrain the @Waqtnewstv team from leaving her office after an interview. @Matiullahjan919 ‘s coat is torn, he has been hit. She ordered it. — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018



نوائے وقت گروپ کی ایم ڈی نے کہا کہ کشمالہ طارق نے مطیع اللہ جان کو انٹرویو کا وقت دیا جس کے بعد انٹرویو ریکارڈ کرلیا گیا اور پروگرام کے اختتامی کلمات بھی ریکارڈ کرلیے گئے لیکن جیسے ہی وقت نیوز کی ٹیم دفتر سے رخصت ہونے لگی ، کشمالہ طارق نے اپنے سٹاف کو بلایا اور حکم دیا کہ وہ ٹیم کو فوٹیج کے ساتھ دفتر سے باہر نہ جانے دے۔

This is treatment journalists get if someone in a position of power doesn’t like your questions. Even if like Ms Kashmala Tariq, they are appointed on a human rights platform. Fed Ombudsperson against Harassment of Women in Workplace ordered her staff to hit, restrain journalists pic.twitter.com/qrfByrMkM4 — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018

Ms Kashmala Tariq was invited to even review the interview, and to see if she found any content objectionable. Yet, she ordered that the team “will not leave with the footage”. On refusal to hand over video, she ordered her staff to attack our team and forcefully take the footage — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018

Sad, that educated persons at important positions still resort to violence as a way to impose their will. It’s embarrassing, frankly. — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018

It’s been two hours, and @Matiullahjan919 and @Waqtnewstv team are still being restrained at Ms Kashmala Tariq’s office. We had asked them to leave and report back to the office. But they are not being allowed to leave. Would Ms Kashmala Tariq plz call off her goons? — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018



رمیزہ نظامی کی طرف سے کشمالہ طارق کی ماضی کی ایک ویڈیو بھی شیئر کی گئی جس میں وہ سینئر صحافی اعزاز سید کے ساتھ بد تہذیبی کررہی ہیں۔ رمیزہ نظامی نے کہا کہ یہ پہلی بار نہیں ہے جب کشمالہ طارق کی جانب سے صحافیوں کے ساتھ یہ رویہ اختیار کیا گیا ہو۔

Ms Kashmala Tariq gave time to @Matiullahjan919 for an interview. Whole interview recorded, sign off recorded. When the @Waqtnewstv team were getting up to leave Ms Kashmala Tariq summoned her staff and told them not to let our team leave with the footage. They’re still there... — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018

Ms Kashmala Tariq ordered her staff to take team’s telephones, camera equipment, and footage of the interview. @Matiullahjan919 took the footage and kept it with him. He was punched, his jacket was torn, and he and the @Waqtnewstv team are being physically restrained in F8. — Rameeza Majid Nizami (@RameezaNizami) March 8, 2018