کشمالہ طارق کا یوم خواتین پر ویمن پاور کا مظاہرہ، نجی ٹی وی کے سینئر اینکر پر تشدد ، یرغمال بنالیا

08 مارچ 2018 (15:18)

اسلام آباد (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) وفاقی خاتون محتسب کشمالہ طارق نے عالمی یوم خواتین پر ویمن پاور کا بھرپور مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے نجی ٹی وی وقت نیوز کے سینئر صحافی و اینکر پرسن مطیع اللہ جان کو اپنے دفتر میں یرغمال بنالیا جبکہ اینکر پرسن سمیت ان کی ٹیم پر تشدد بھی کیا گیا۔ وقت نیوز انتظامیہ کے مطابق مطیع اللہ جان اور ان کی ٹیم پر تشدد انٹرویو کا ایک سوال پسند نہ آنے پر کیا گیا اور ٹیم کے ارکان کے موبائل فونز اور کیمرے چھین لیے گئے، صحافتی تنظیموں نے کشمالہ طارق کے اس فعل کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کی ہے۔
ٹوئٹر پر مطیع اللہ جان نے لکھا کہ وقت نیوز کے پروگرام اپنا اپنا گریبان کی ٹیم کو وفاقی محتسب کشمالہ طارق کے حکم پر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا گیا ہے۔ ٹیم سے ان کے آلات چھین کر انہیں ایک گھنٹے سے زائد وقت تک یرغمال بنا کر رکھا گیا، کشمالہ کو انٹرویو کے دوران سوال پسند نہیں آیا جس پر انہوں نے اپنے سٹاف کو ہمیں گرفتار کرنے اور ویڈیو ڈیلیٹ کرانے کا حکم دیا۔

نوائے وقت گروپ کی ایم ڈی رمیزہ مجید نظامی نے بھی ٹوئٹر پر واقعے کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کی ۔ انہوں نے بتایا کہ مطیع اللہ جان اور ان کی ٹیم کو اسلام آباد کے سیکٹر ایف 8 میں زبردستی روکا گیا اور ان پر تشدد کیا گیا کیونکہ کشمالہ طارق کو انٹرویو پسند نہیں آیا۔


رمیزہ مجید نظامی نے مزید کہا کہ یہ بہت ہی افسوسناک ہے کہ وفاقی محتسب جو کہ کام کی جگہوں پر خواتین کو ہراسگی سے بچانے کی ذمہ دار ہیں نے وقت نیوز کی ٹیم کو نہ صرف جسمانی طور پر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا بلکہ انہیں دفتر میں بھی روک کر رکھا گیا۔


نوائے وقت گروپ کی ایم ڈی نے کہا کہ کشمالہ طارق نے مطیع اللہ جان کو انٹرویو کا وقت دیا جس کے بعد انٹرویو ریکارڈ کرلیا گیا اور پروگرام کے اختتامی کلمات بھی ریکارڈ کرلیے گئے لیکن جیسے ہی وقت نیوز کی ٹیم دفتر سے رخصت ہونے لگی ، کشمالہ طارق نے اپنے سٹاف کو بلایا اور حکم دیا کہ وہ ٹیم کو فوٹیج کے ساتھ دفتر سے باہر نہ جانے دے۔


رمیزہ نظامی کی طرف سے کشمالہ طارق کی ماضی کی ایک ویڈیو بھی شیئر کی گئی جس میں وہ سینئر صحافی اعزاز سید کے ساتھ بد تہذیبی کررہی ہیں۔ رمیزہ نظامی نے کہا کہ یہ پہلی بار نہیں ہے جب کشمالہ طارق کی جانب سے صحافیوں کے ساتھ یہ رویہ اختیار کیا گیا ہو۔

