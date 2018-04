سہانا خان میچ دیکھنے سٹیڈیم آئیں تو لوگ میچ کیساتھ ساتھ شاہ رخ خان کو بھی بھول گئے، سہانا خان نے کیا پہن رکھا تھا اور وہ کیسی لگ رہی تھیں؟ سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچ گئی

Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor enjoy KKR's match in Kolkata today. . . #hollywood #bollywood #srk #shahrukhkhan #shanayakapoor #suhanakhan #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2018 #people #competition #group #wear #music #bestsong #portrait #festival #performance #musician #singer #fashion #style #stylish #photooftheday #instagood #instafashion #two #champion

A post shared by Miyan Mohammad Saleem (@miyanmohammadofficials) on Apr 8, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT