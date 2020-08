مسجد میں گانے کی شوٹنگ کا معاملہ، بلال سعید نے ویڈیو پیغام جاری کردیا

View this post on Instagram

We realize what has happened over the past few days has hurt your sentiments deeply. We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialize or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed. If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Please find the video below as a sincere apology from myself, Saba Qamar and the rest of the team. . #BilalSaeed #SabaQamar #Qubool #OneTwoRecords