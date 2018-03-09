سمت پاٹیل کی ایک کے بعد ایک وکٹ ،زلمی مشکلات کا شکار
OUT! 7.2 Samit Patel to Dwayne Smith— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 9, 2018
Watch ball by ball highlights at https://t.co/zr4lRaWRAW#PZvIU #HBLPSL #PSL2018 @_cricingif pic.twitter.com/s6N60K19xz
OUT! 7.1 Samit Patel to Andre Fletcher— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 9, 2018
Watch ball by ball highlights at https://t.co/zr4lRaWRAW#PZvIU #HBLPSL #PSL2018 @_cricingif pic.twitter.com/q4E6lz6xmo
OUT! 4.1 Samit Patel to Kamran Akmal— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 9, 2018
Watch ball by ball highlights at https://t.co/zr4lRaWRAW#PZvIU #HBLPSL #PSL2018 @_cricingif pic.twitter.com/nw2fXKexaN
