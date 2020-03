” میں بھی اب یہ کہوں گی“اداکارہ متھیرا نے اپنی بے باک تصاویر شیئرکردیں

View this post on Instagram

Now I will say it! Mera jism/body (whatever looks decent to you narrow minded people out there) meri marzi! And now watch ALL typeS of hypocrite women will come and judge me cause of my dressing..in simple words it’s sometimes some women who refuse to see right and be kind..raise your son well and he will respect women if you raise your daughter and son with a double faced hypocrite actions your kids will follow your foot steps. men and women can never be equal or put in a competition, we are supposed to balance and learn HUMAN RIGHTS before screaming for anything. A woman is a woman’s biggest enemy and she can even be the woman’s biggest weapon its all up to you..a little request respect each woman be kind don’t act SUPERIOR don’t try to degrade each other judge label blame don’t I am the MOST JUDGED WOMAN ONLY BY WOMEN AT TIMES AND IT HURTS!! Happy women’s days #mathira #browngirl #thickwomen