سیاہ پوش عائزہ خان نے سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی

Jul 10, 2020 | 14:36:PM
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)اپنی جاندار اداکاری اور شاندار فنکاری سے مداحوں کے دلوں میں گھر کرنے والی عائزہ خان نے ایک بار پھر اپنی نئی تصاویر کے ساتھ سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی۔

فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیرنگ ایپ انسٹاگرام پر پوسٹ کی گئی تصاویر میں سیاہ رنگ کے دیدہ زیب لباس نے عائزہ خان کی خوبصورتی کو چار چاند لگادیے ہیں۔ 

Wearing this ever striking gorgeous three piece suit from Lakhany's all new Meraki Festive Collection. A complete must have to flaunt authentic eastern wear this Eid. Head over to @fabric_lsm and pre book your favourite outfit online at www.lakhanyonline.com. #Lakhany #Lakhanylawn #lsmfabrics #IwearLakhany #AyezaKhan #Eid2020 #Lakhanyonline #Festive styled by @anilamurtaza photography @kashifqadri hair and makeup @thesajidwahabofficial jewelry @allurebymht location @vescom_furniture_studio

چند گھنٹے قبل پوسٹ کی گئی  تصاویر کو اب تک ہزاروں افراد پسند کر تے ہوئے سراہ چکے ہیں۔

مداحوں نے ن کی تصاویر پر تعریفوں کے پل باندھ دیے۔

عائزہ اپنی سرگرمیوں سے اپنے مداحوں کو وقتا فوقتا آگاہ رکھتی ہیں۔

یہاں آپ رنگوں سے محظوظ ہوتی عائزہ کو دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔

یہاں آپ ان کی ایک اور خوبصورت تصویر ملاحظہ کرسکتے ہیں۔

عائزہ کاایک اور دلکش انداز آپ یہاں دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔

