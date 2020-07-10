سیاہ پوش عائزہ خان نے سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)اپنی جاندار اداکاری اور شاندار فنکاری سے مداحوں کے دلوں میں گھر کرنے والی عائزہ خان نے ایک بار پھر اپنی نئی تصاویر کے ساتھ سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی۔
فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیرنگ ایپ انسٹاگرام پر پوسٹ کی گئی تصاویر میں سیاہ رنگ کے دیدہ زیب لباس نے عائزہ خان کی خوبصورتی کو چار چاند لگادیے ہیں۔
Wearing this ever striking gorgeous three piece suit from Lakhany’s all new Meraki Festive Collection. A complete must have to flaunt authentic eastern wear this Eid. Head over to @fabric_lsm and pre book your favourite outfit online at www.lakhanyonline.com. #Lakhany #Lakhanylawn #lsmfabrics #IwearLakhany #AyezaKhan #Eid2020 #Lakhanyonline #Festive styled by @anilamurtaza photography @kashifqadri hair and makeup @thesajidwahabofficial jewelry @allurebymht location @vescom_furniture_studio
چند گھنٹے قبل پوسٹ کی گئی تصاویر کو اب تک ہزاروں افراد پسند کر تے ہوئے سراہ چکے ہیں۔
مداحوں نے ن کی تصاویر پر تعریفوں کے پل باندھ دیے۔
عائزہ اپنی سرگرمیوں سے اپنے مداحوں کو وقتا فوقتا آگاہ رکھتی ہیں۔
یہاں آپ رنگوں سے محظوظ ہوتی عائزہ کو دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔
یہاں آپ ان کی ایک اور خوبصورت تصویر ملاحظہ کرسکتے ہیں۔
عائزہ کاایک اور دلکش انداز آپ یہاں دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔