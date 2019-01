نوجوان نے زرین خان کے جسم پر ایسی جگہ ہاتھ لگادیا کہ اداکارہ نے تھپڑوں کی بارش کردی، ویڈیوسامنے آگئی

View this post on Instagram

Zareen fought back a molester.Zareen says “Sometimes we have to take matters in our own hands , not thinking what or how it may look. As a woman, I have always believed that you have to give it back to anybody who tries to molest you or misbehave with you, whether it’s behind closed doors or in public!!! Just because I am a public figure doesn’t mean I don’t notice or feel unsafe, nobody has the right to touch me or grab me in an inappropriate way... I am a woman first and every woman deserves to live, work and just be in an environment which is equally safe for her as any other man!!!" #zareenkhan