بلال سعید اور ٹک ٹاکر جنت مرزا کا نیا گانا جاری

Asi luktay chuptay wi aj zahir hogaye aan Teri yad ich likh likh k asi #SHAYUR hogaye han. Such a sweet melody full of love by my brilliant super talented brother @sarmadqadeerofficial ???????????? This is my first song ever and ironically the name is shayur. My grandpa ???? Abdul Ghafoor Josh aka A.G Josh (his takhalus ; nick name of every poet which he uses in his poems)(RIP) was a shayur too. What a legend❤️. I know you guys will love it. Credits for this genuinely candind picture ; @portraitbytwins ✌????