'تمہیں شیئر کرنا مشکل ہے،شوہرکو بتانا تم میر ی بھی رہوگی'،معروف ادکارہ سجل علی کوشادی سے پہلے یہ پیغام کس نے دیا؟

A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life. I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first. @sajalaly Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi. ???? Magar ek akhri baar. Iss atrangi yaari ki kuch yaadain taaza karni hain. Milte hain. Bohat jald.