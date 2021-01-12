پاکستانیوں نے واٹس ایپ کی پالیسی تبدیل ہونے کے بعد میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا، ہنس ہنس کر برا حال ہوجائے
لاہور (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) واٹس ایپ کی جانب سے پرائیویسی پالیسی تبدیل کرنے اور ڈیٹا فیس بک کے ساتھ شیئر کرنے کے اعلان کے بعد جہاں بہت سے صارفین دیگر چیٹنگ ایپلی کیشنز استعمال کر رہے ہیں وہیں پاکستانی اس بارے میں میمز بنانے میں مصروف ہیں۔
ٹوئٹر پر ’واٹس ایپ ہیڈ کوارٹرز‘ کے نام سے ہیش ٹیگ ٹاپ ٹرینڈز میں شامل ہے جس کو استعمال کرکے پاکستانیوں نے میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا ہے۔ دنیا بھر کے صارفین پرائیویسی کے معاملے پر پریشان ہیں لیکن پاکستانیوں نے اس غم میں بھی خوشی ڈھونڈ لی ہے۔
Your Uni wali Girl after 4 year
"Mery Engagment bachpan ma he hogai the Abbu na ab btaya hy":
Le #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/z9Wr8jNKgF— Talal Ahmed (Hafsa and Waleed????????????) (@OY3_LAHOREEE) January 12, 2021
She: we need to talk#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/JDfK46FIX0— OMG Farooq???????? (@farooqmamoond) January 12, 2021
She: Istakare me Han Aya hai ????????????
Whatsapp Header after read conversation!???????? #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/h8cV8Qe6eU— جبران احمد (@igljibran) January 12, 2021
You deserve better #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/F9IlxcQOTv— Bilal Khalid (@callmeBK_) January 12, 2021
crush: i like u too #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/wg95cQWbUM— OMG Farooq???????? (@farooqmamoond) January 12, 2021
Paki aunties after doing alot of gheebat "Arrey choro humy kia lena"
#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/IrvPv7di5e— Nida???? (@unpaidactress) January 12, 2021
She: I never share our conversation with my frnds #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/f3yfx1t8pf— OMG Farooq???????? (@farooqmamoond) January 12, 2021
Baby, I'm sending you something, but you won't tell anyone
Meanwhile @WhatsApp
#WhatsAppheadquarters : pic.twitter.com/zK96ZdoRDA— Hassan Tariq (@iamhsntariq) January 12, 2021
My WhatsApp friend boycotting WhatsApp on WhatsApp #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/t2RLMKMzcE— Memer Bhai ???? (@shazilkimemes) January 12, 2021
*Me listening to my own voice note*
Guy in whatsapp headquarters pic.twitter.com/O5BoBJBoB4— Fatima???? (@Fatima_Anwarr) January 12, 2021
Baby main sirf tmsy baat krti hoon you are the only one I love.#WhatsAppHeadquarters: pic.twitter.com/ZMpiskb9Dv— Cₕₒᵤdₕₐᵣy ₕₐₘᵢd Wₐₛₑₑₘ ₒffᵢcᵢₐₗ ???? (@SmartAbbey94) January 11, 2021
#WhatsAppheadquarters after seeing "mely baby ny thana thaya" wali conversation ???? pic.twitter.com/YS4Tsem9it— Biلاl Aحmed (@Bilalqazii_) January 12, 2021
he: baby bhook lagi hai
she: ya lo ????????, aram sy khana .
le #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/k5UVN6YFK3— Afaq Hameed ???????? (@fa_qiii) January 12, 2021
Family group: aj ghr me #biryani paki hai.#WhatsAppheadquarters #WhatsApp #WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/t9wkhTTn4X— Tehreem Khan (@arialknight) January 12, 2021
After listening
Male babu na thana thaya?#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/cHgD2NoyrI— Engr. Adeel Bhatti (@adeel_bhati) January 12, 2021
#WhatsAppheadquarters #WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/oK38Md6B0C— Umar Hafeez (@umarsayys) January 12, 2021
Whatsapp headquarters after finding out treatment of Corona in desi mom chats #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/c44y3K0TDc— U S A M A (@Fakememeswala) January 12, 2021
Whatsapp After check inMy data
yeah to shadeed single a
#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/EZqNtaknJn— بلال سید (@BilalXyed4) January 12, 2021