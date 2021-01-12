پاکستانیوں نے واٹس ایپ کی پالیسی تبدیل ہونے کے بعد میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا، ہنس ہنس کر برا حال ہوجائے

پاکستانیوں نے واٹس ایپ کی پالیسی تبدیل ہونے کے بعد میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا، ...
Jan 12, 2021 | 18:52:PM
پاکستانیوں نے واٹس ایپ کی پالیسی تبدیل ہونے کے بعد میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا، ہنس ہنس کر برا حال ہوجائے
سورس:   Twitter

  

لاہور (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) واٹس ایپ کی جانب سے پرائیویسی پالیسی تبدیل کرنے اور ڈیٹا فیس بک کے ساتھ شیئر کرنے کے اعلان کے بعد جہاں بہت سے صارفین دیگر چیٹنگ ایپلی کیشنز استعمال کر رہے ہیں وہیں پاکستانی اس بارے میں میمز بنانے میں مصروف ہیں۔

ٹوئٹر پر ’واٹس ایپ ہیڈ کوارٹرز‘ کے نام سے ہیش ٹیگ ٹاپ ٹرینڈز میں شامل ہے جس کو استعمال کرکے پاکستانیوں نے میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا ہے۔ دنیا  بھر کے صارفین پرائیویسی کے معاملے پر پریشان ہیں لیکن پاکستانیوں نے اس غم میں بھی خوشی ڈھونڈ لی ہے۔

پاکستان میں سونے کی قیمت پھر بڑھ گئی

پاکستانیوں نے متحدہ عرب امارات کے صحراؤں میں وہ کام کردیا جو عربوں نے کبھی سوچا بھی نہ ہوگا، تاریخ رقم کردی

براڈ شیٹ سکینڈل، وفاقی کابینہ نے بڑا قدم اٹھالیا

کنٹرول لائن پر بھارتی فوج کی خلاف ورزیاں ، سینئر بھارتی سفارتکار دفتر خارجہ طلب ،پاکستان کا شدید احتجاج 

’نیشنل ٹی 20 کپ میں عمدہ کارکردگی پر بھی پی ایس ایل میں منتخب نہ ہونے پر مایوسی ہوئی‘ کس پاکستانی فاسٹ باؤلر نے ’دل ٹوٹنے‘ کے باوجود محنت جاری رکھنے کا اعلان کیا؟

جے یو آئی کو بلوچستان کے بعد خیبرپختونخوا میں بڑا جھٹکا، اہم رہنما نے بغاوت کردی

مزید :

ڈیلی بائیٹس -

مشہور خبریں

 مزید
Jan 11, 2021 | 22:40:PM 

پاک فوج کے ترجمان کی جانب سے چائے پلانے کے بیان پرمولانا فضل الرحمان کا ردعمل بھی ...
Jan 11, 2021 | 20:15:PM 

کورونا وائرس کا پھیلاﺅ روکنے کے لیے حکومت کا شادی شدہ جوڑوں کو ڈیڑھ میٹر کے فاصلے ...
Jan 11, 2021 | 15:57:PM 

ویرات کوہلی اور انوشکا شرما والدین بن گئے
Jan 10, 2021 | 22:35:PM 

’مریم نواز اور فضل الرحمان نہیں بلکہ یہ شخص حکومت سے الجھ رہا ہے‘ شیخ رشید نے ایسا ...
Jan 11, 2021 | 13:09:PM 

نئی پالیسی پر تنقید کے بعد واٹس ایپ کے سربراہ کی وضاحت بھی آگئی
Jan 11, 2021 | 20:22:PM 

نوجوان نے اپنا ایک شرمناک راز چھپانے کے لیے اپنے پورے خاندان کو قتل کردیا