پاکستانیوں نے واٹس ایپ کی پالیسی تبدیل ہونے کے بعد میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا، ہنس ہنس کر برا حال ہوجائے

لاہور (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) واٹس ایپ کی جانب سے پرائیویسی پالیسی تبدیل کرنے اور ڈیٹا فیس بک کے ساتھ شیئر کرنے کے اعلان کے بعد جہاں بہت سے صارفین دیگر چیٹنگ ایپلی کیشنز استعمال کر رہے ہیں وہیں پاکستانی اس بارے میں میمز بنانے میں مصروف ہیں۔

ٹوئٹر پر ’واٹس ایپ ہیڈ کوارٹرز‘ کے نام سے ہیش ٹیگ ٹاپ ٹرینڈز میں شامل ہے جس کو استعمال کرکے پاکستانیوں نے میمز کا طوفان برپا کردیا ہے۔ دنیا بھر کے صارفین پرائیویسی کے معاملے پر پریشان ہیں لیکن پاکستانیوں نے اس غم میں بھی خوشی ڈھونڈ لی ہے۔

Your Uni wali Girl after 4 year "Mery Engagment bachpan ma he hogai the Abbu na ab btaya hy": Le #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/z9Wr8jNKgF — Talal Ahmed (Hafsa and Waleed????????????) (@OY3_LAHOREEE) January 12, 2021

She: Istakare me Han Aya hai ???????????? Whatsapp Header after read conversation!???????? #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/h8cV8Qe6eU — جبران احمد (@igljibran) January 12, 2021

Paki aunties after doing alot of gheebat "Arrey choro humy kia lena" #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/IrvPv7di5e — Nida???? (@unpaidactress) January 12, 2021

She: I never share our conversation with my frnds #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/f3yfx1t8pf — OMG Farooq???????? (@farooqmamoond) January 12, 2021

My WhatsApp friend boycotting WhatsApp on WhatsApp #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/t2RLMKMzcE — Memer Bhai ???? (@shazilkimemes) January 12, 2021

#WhatsAppheadquarters *Me listening to my own voice note* Guy in whatsapp headquarters pic.twitter.com/O5BoBJBoB4 — Fatima???? (@Fatima_Anwarr) January 12, 2021

Baby main sirf tmsy baat krti hoon you are the only one I love.#WhatsAppHeadquarters: pic.twitter.com/ZMpiskb9Dv — Cₕₒᵤdₕₐᵣy ₕₐₘᵢd Wₐₛₑₑₘ ₒffᵢcᵢₐₗ ???? (@SmartAbbey94) January 11, 2021

#WhatsAppheadquarters after seeing "mely baby ny thana thaya" wali conversation ???? pic.twitter.com/YS4Tsem9it — Biلاl Aحmed (@Bilalqazii_) January 12, 2021

he: baby bhook lagi hai she: ya lo ????????, aram sy khana . le #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/k5UVN6YFK3 — Afaq Hameed ???????? (@fa_qiii) January 12, 2021

After listening Male babu na thana thaya?#WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/cHgD2NoyrI — Engr. Adeel Bhatti (@adeel_bhati) January 12, 2021

Whatsapp headquarters after finding out treatment of Corona in desi mom chats #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/c44y3K0TDc — U S A M A (@Fakememeswala) January 12, 2021

Whatsapp After check inMy data yeah to shadeed single a #WhatsAppheadquarters pic.twitter.com/EZqNtaknJn — بلال سید (@BilalXyed4) January 12, 2021