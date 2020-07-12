"تم باس ہو، غلام نہیں" سونیا حسین کا معنی خیز پیغام
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستان کی معروف ٹی وی اداکارہ سونیا حسین نے اپنی خوبصورت تصویر ایک اور معنی خیز پیغام کے ساتھ شیئر کی ہے جسے سوشل میڈیا پر بے حد پسند کیاجارہاہے۔
فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ پر اپنی خوبصورت تصویر کے ساتھ انہوں نےخواتین کے لیے کیپشن جمایا کہ "ایک ایسی خاتون بنیں جو کسی کا پیچھا نہیں کرتی، جو اپنی خوشیوں کے لیےدوسروں پر انحصار نہیں کرتی جو اپنی خوشیوں کے لیے کسی کی توثیق یا منظوری کی ضرورت محسوس نہیں کرتی ، کیوں کہ خوشی اور اطمینان ہمیشہ آپ کے اندر سے ابھرتا ہے۔ تم ایک باس ہو غلام نہیں"
Be a woman who chases no one, who doesn’t rely on someone else for her happiness and self-worth, who needs no validation, no approvals !! Because happiness and satisfaction comes from within. You are a boss not a slave!! ♥️ #girlpower #staystrong #sonyahussyn Outfit by @jazibqamar ????
28 سالہ سونیا حسین اکثر وبیشر ایسے معنی خیز پیغامات شیئر کرتی رہتی ہیں۔
واضح رہے کہ سونیا پاکستان کے معروف ڈراموں سمیت فلموں میں بھی اپنی اداکاری کے جوہر دکھا چکی ہیں۔
ادکارہ پاکستانی فلموں مور، آزادی میں اپنی جاندار اداکاری کی صلاحیتوں کے باعث مختصر عرصے میں نام بنانے میں کامیاب رہیں۔ سونیا کی نئی آنے والی فلم ٹچ بٹن ہے۔
