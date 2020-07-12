"تم باس ہو، غلام نہیں" سونیا حسین کا معنی خیز پیغام

Jul 12, 2020 | 11:45:AM

  

کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستان کی معروف ٹی وی اداکارہ سونیا حسین نے اپنی خوبصورت تصویر ایک اور معنی خیز پیغام کے ساتھ شیئر کی ہے جسے سوشل میڈیا پر بے حد پسند کیاجارہاہے۔

فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ پر  اپنی خوبصورت تصویر کے ساتھ انہوں نےخواتین کے لیے کیپشن جمایا کہ "ایک ایسی خاتون بنیں جو کسی کا پیچھا نہیں کرتی، جو اپنی خوشیوں کے لیےدوسروں پر انحصار نہیں کرتی جو اپنی خوشیوں کے لیے کسی کی توثیق یا منظوری کی ضرورت محسوس نہیں کرتی ، کیوں کہ خوشی اور اطمینان ہمیشہ آپ کے اندر سے ابھرتا ہے۔ تم ایک باس ہو غلام نہیں"

28 سالہ سونیا حسین اکثر وبیشر ایسے معنی خیز پیغامات شیئر کرتی رہتی ہیں۔

واضح رہے کہ سونیا پاکستان کے معروف ڈراموں سمیت فلموں میں بھی اپنی اداکاری کے جوہر دکھا چکی ہیں۔

ادکارہ پاکستانی فلموں مور، آزادی میں اپنی جاندار اداکاری کی صلاحیتوں کے باعث مختصر عرصے میں نام بنانے میں کامیاب رہیں۔ سونیا کی نئی آنے والی فلم ٹچ بٹن ہے۔

