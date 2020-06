View this post on Instagram

Another beautiful journey comes to an end. The entire team of this project made it such a wonderful experience for me. I'm grateful to everyone; From my favourite costar and one of my best friends, Imran, to the incredible director, Bhatti and producer Seja, and everyone else on the team that worked day and night to put together Thorha Sa Haq. I surely enjoyed it so much and will never hesitate to sign another project like this. One of my favourite works. #THORHASAHAQ @imranabbas.official @sabafaisal.official @ahmed.bhatti95.ab @sejaabd @iamshanbaig @mashalkh @arydigital.tv