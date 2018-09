ماہرہ خان نے اپنا سیا ہ لباس مداح کو تحفے میں دے دیا 

View this post on Instagram

CELEBRITY GOALS‼️ A fan commented on Mahira Khans Eid Picture randomly asking for her outfit, mahira being mahira actually took her address and sent the outfit to her, now if this isn’t called humbleness then what is⁉️???????????? @mahirahkhan #celebritygoals #celebrities #celebs #mahirakhan #mahirahkhan #mahira #beautiful #outfit #fangoals #pakistan #india #lollywood #bollywood #stardom #humbleness #modest #beautiful #diva #followback #followbackinstantly #karfashionista