ماہرہ خان کی رنبیر کپور کے ساتھ سگریٹ پینے والی تصاویر تو آپ نے دیکھی ہوں گی ؟ اب اداکارہ صبا قمر کی بھی ایسی تصویر منظر عام پر آگئی کہ ہنگامہ برپا ہوگیا

Mard peeyein toh wah ???? Hum peeyein toh haaaa ???? Tum khao toh chips ???? Hum khaain toh aaloo ???? Smoking is injurious to all, not only to women.???? Styling @yash645 Hair & makeup @fatimanasirmua Shot by @deeveesofficial Actor @sabaqamarzaman #sabaqamar #nosmoking #blackandwhite #peace ✌️❤️????

A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:44pm PDT