’اس سے ثابت ہوتا ہے خواتین کبھی خواتین کو آگے جاتے نہیں دیکھ سکتیں‘ معروف ترین پاکستانی ماڈلز کی ایسی شرمناک ترین ویڈیو سامنے آگئی کہ دیکھ کر ہر پاکستانی کو شدید افسوس ہوگا

out very own sizzling and gorgeous Zara Noor Abbas and asad siddique walk the ramp on day one at FPW. #ZaraNoorAbbas #AsadSiddiqui #Ramp #CoupleGoals #FPW #FPW18 #FashionPakistanWeek #FPWSS18 #FashionPakistan #höt #fashion #ramp #fashionweek #trends @summer #fashionflayers #fashionflayerspr #fashionflayersvideos

A post shared by Fashion Flayers️️ (@fashion.flayers) on Apr 11, 2018 at 6:40am PDT