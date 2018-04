بھارتی فلمو ں کی مشہور اداکارہ نے مختصر لباس پہن کر ہوش ربا رقص کرتے ہوئے ایسی ویڈیو شیئر کر دی کہ شائد جسے دیکھ کر وہ خود بھی شرما جائیں 

Tag someone who likes to dance ???? who all r going to Kareja now? . must Kareja coz @badboyshah says so... . Thank u hottie @karishmachavan ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? for teaching me this awesome routine and many more coming up (plizzz u must) . . P.s.Dance and hair inspiration from my teacher ????❣️

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:17am PDT