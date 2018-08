ماورا حسین کا وکالت کا امتحان، کتنے فیصد نمبر آئے؟ جان کر پاکستانیوں کو یقین نہیں آئے گا

So, this just happened while @mawrellous was here right about now‼️Her law result just came out and she passed it with flying colours‼️????She’s now a lawyer with distinctiion‼️????More power to you, superstar???? #etlifestyle #etribune #lifestyle #etlifestyle #mawrahocane

A post shared by Express Tribune Life&Style (@tribunelifestyle) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:13am PDT