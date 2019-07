ڈرائیور کے نازک حصے میں لوہے کا راڈ گھسانے والے پی ٹی آئی کے رہنماءکو وزارت انسانی حقوق میں کیا عہدہ دیدیا گیا؟ ایسی خبر آ گئی کہ آپ کے غصے کی انتہاءنہ رہے گی

View this post on Instagram

The Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has nominated Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Lund as focal person on Human Rights for Sindh. He is the same Iftikhar who only two months ago was accused of mercilessly torturing his servant. The HR Minister must justify this appointment. So far the only qualification Iftikhar Lund seems to have is that he is the President for PTI Ghotki and Ghotki has its by-elections on 18th July. So he qualifies to be focal person on Human Rights despite allegations of torture and abuse against him?